Lavalle Flatweave Gold Rug

The quatrefoil design on this indoor/outdoor area rug brings a traditional look to your patio or porch. It's machine-made in Turkey from cotton in a neutral hue, and it has a water- and fade-resistant design that stands up to high-spill areas. Its backing can easily be rolled out in rooms with floor heating. Plus, this area rug comes with a low 0.09" pile height that works well in spots with high foot traffic, and in homes with little ones and furry friends running around. To clean, we recommend using a simple spot treatment with mild detergent. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 2'11''