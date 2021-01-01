From chi
Chi Lava Hair Dryer
Advertisement
Lava Hair Dryer - The CHI Lava Hair Dryer is made with Volcanic Lava and Ceramic heater that provides gentle consistent heat during styling. The combination of volcanic lava and ceramic allows styling at lower temperatures than normal which produces less damage to the hair while offering smooth, shiny results. Benefits Volcanic Lava Ceramic heater provides less damage to the hair offering smooth, shiny results Volcanic and ceramic minerals are embedded into the honeycomb ceramic lava heater Volcanic ceramic minerals conduct negative ions automatically Lava ceramic ions smooth, reduce frizz and lock-in shine providing moist heat for healthier hair Features Cold air temperature for setting styles Slide switch prevents from turning dryer off accidentally Energy saver up to 50% Ergonomic design Long-life DC motor Three locking attachments; smaller concentrated nozzle for precise airflow, smoothing nozzle, and diffuser The diffuser is designed to evenly disperse air at the root area for volume while helping to form curls 11 ft cord length - Lava Hair Dryer