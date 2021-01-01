From mercer41
Laurene Shag Anthracite Area Rug
Modern design can be exceptionally comfortable: with glitter fibers made from easy-care polyester, this shaggy rug with a pile height of 2.76 inches will always give your feet a velvety soft surface. The long pile rug in gentle pastel anthracite color is soft. The shaggy rug flatters every young living style. With a slightly shimmering cuddly look, it breaks down the strict straight lines of minimalistic rooms, for example, or underlines the fresh lightness of the new romantic look. This rug was designed for use in a bedroom or living room - actually the charming long pile rug will give equal amounts of comfort in other places too. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'3"