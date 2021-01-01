Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks 7-Piece Brown Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set with CushionGuard Toffee Trellis Tan Cushions

Providing comfortable and stylish seating for your family and friends, this 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set from the Laurel Oaks Collection will be the focal point of your sunroom, patio area, or poolside. The functional dining table features a beautiful stamped pattern that provides a brilliant visual appeal. The cushions are stuffed with super-soft, down-like fill for a custom seating experience. This decorative set is weather-resistant and boasts beautiful powder coated framework for a long-lasting use. This set is part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program to create a cohesive, polished look; choose your own slipcover color for the cushions to reflect your style and inspire your home.