Laurel Creek 6 Drawer Dresser
Crafted from Pine Solids & Cherry VeneersCinnamon FinishFrench & English Dovetail ConstructionFull Extension Metal Side Drawer GlidesFelt Lined Top DrawersBottom Case Dust ProofingAntique Brass Knob & Bar HardwareStraight Line Cases w Tapered FeetFramed DrawersOverlay PanelsOptional MirrorFelt lining is often found in one or two top drawers within a dresser, bedroom chest, or dining server, and is designed to protect both your items and the wood drawer. The felt-lining prevents metal items like jewelry or silverware from scratching the wood, and holds items in place for minimal movement as you open and close the drawer.Made up of interlocking wedge-shaped elements called pins and tails, dovetail joints are used on front and back corners of drawers for extra strength. This method of joinery is one of the finest, and when done correctly it doesn't require any fasteners, though adhesives are commonly used for extra protection over time. Easily identified by its beautiful interlocking design, the dovetail joint is a centuries-proven mark of quality and style..Â