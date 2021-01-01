From cinq sept
Cinq Sept Laurel Cold-Shoulder Knotted Cutout Midi Dress
Advertisement
This pinstripe midi is defined by cold-shoulder flutter sleeves, cutout knotted waist and a ruffle hem. Deep V-neck Cold-shoulder flutter sleeves Back zipper Cutout knotted front Ruffle hem Polyester Lining: polyester Dry clean only Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 42" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Ivory Navy. Size: 6.