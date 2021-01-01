From noble house
Noble House Laura Loveseat, Gray
Advertisement
Add a charming piece to the living or workspace with this Noble House Laura Traditional Tufted Winged Velvet Loveseat. This piece of furniture is an ideal way to add something fresh to the home, office, dorm room, or any place that requires additional seating. The high-back loveseat is available with a buttoned, tufted back and seat and winged sides, so it touches all the traditional notes while still being fresh and stylish. With extra-plush seating and hand-crafted details, this unique piece will be a favorite in whatever room it's displayed in. The grey loveseat has been constructed with birch wood for durability and covered in polyester material for easy maintenance. It requires some assembly before it can be used.