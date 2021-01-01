Add a defining piece to your laundry room décor - literally! Our Laundry Room Definition Framed Canvas Art Print features an endearing definition of the place where lost socks find a mate! Framed print measures 13.73L x 1.25W x 13.73H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Floating black frame around wrapped canvas Features laundry room definition with speckled background Hues of white, black, and silver Weight: 1.51 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.