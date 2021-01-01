Laundry Hanger, Wall Mounted Clothes Hanger With Swing Arm Holder Brass Hanging Drying Rack Space Saver

Description: The hangers are made very well and sturdy. Clothes can get very heavy, these racks when mounted correctly would not have any problems holding the weight of the clothes. The garment hangers have a very nice finish as well. Folding Save SpaceRotate clothes rack gives you the convenience as it provides extra storage space. It can swing 180 degrees; You can swing it close to the wall to save space when you don`t use it. Key product features include A sturdy clothes-hanging rack that gives you 10 inches of space to hang clothes on when you need it,and folds away to almost nothing when you don't need it!A super space-saving device! To give you an extra rack to hang your guest's coats when guests visit, to help you sort clothing when the seasons change, or wherever else you sometimes need extra hanger space. Gives you an "instant clothes closet" anywhere; perfect for small spaces, out-of-the-way corners, bathrooms, on a porch or deck, and much more. Perfect for a small laundry room. Heavy-duty, great quality with a nice finish. Easily swings out of the way when not in use. Nicely holds shirts or pairs of pants straight from the washer and keeps them separated far enough from each other to dry and preventing wrinkles. Sturdy enough to hold jeans, sweaters, and jackets wet or dry.Specifications:Color: ChromeMaterial: Solid BrassTotal Length: About 12.60inch[32cm].Wall-Mount Base Size[LxW]: About 2.36inchx2.36[6x6cm].Package:1 x Clothes Hanger Holders.1 x Install hardware