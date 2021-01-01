Laundry Hamper With Wheels&Lid, 125L Large 3 Sections Clothes Hamper With 2 Removable Liner Bags, 5 Mesh Laundry Bags, Handwoven Divided Laundry Baske

125L large rectangular laundry hamper with wheels is made of durable synthetic rattan material, which is waterproof. Carefully constructed rattan design gives a natural appearance and a sense of warmth. The hamper lid can cover the smell of dirty clothes, and the convenient laundry basket can hide your clothes in a clear view, stylish enough to be placed in the bathroom or bedroom. It has side slots that allow you to smoothly transport the laundry basket to the washing area and empty the dirt. Color: Natural