Laundry Basket 1 Pack 82L Large Fabric Laundry Hamper Bag Collapsible Portable Foldable Clothes Bag Organization Waterproof Durable Handles For.

GREAT DESIGN: Alumium handle with soft grip; it is durable and easy to carry. With stand up design, With stiff material and a PU Base, this hamper will stand in the corner even when empty. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: Double layer 600D fabric oxford with PE coating inside for waterproof that enhances its durability. LARGE SIZE: 15in(L) x 15in(W) x 27in(H) or 38cm(L)*38cm(W)*68cm(H), large capacity for family use. Suitable for most situations use, such as closet, table and office for toys, books, CDs, clothes, underwear storage. 12 MONTH WARRANTY: You receive a full 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. CAREFUL: Do not use washing machine to clean, it may cause coating damage.