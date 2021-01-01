From corrigan studio
Latricia 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown
Assemble storage cabinet bedroom bedside locker double drawer bedside table description fashion style: innovative storage bedside table design, add color to the home multi-story: large-capacity drawer design to meet more storage needs a physical retreat, solid support: natural solid wood table legs, creating a beautiful visual experience, strengthening support drawer storage: double drawer design large capacity storage, increase storage space smooth sealing: professional hot melt seal is firm, beautiful and not easy to fall off the invisible handle, beautiful and practical: retain the overall beauty of the margin, the invisible handle is easier smooth edge sealing, careful details: every detail we do with our heart, smooth edge sealing technology, products are not easy to warp easily to assemble and easy to disassemble feature: 100% brand new and high-quality.