Latitude Run® Nashia Weave Design Outdoor Dining Table

Stylish comfort and structural integrity make the Nashia dining table a welcomed addition. Its attractive weave design and contemporary style combine to form a modernist production of woodsy inspiration. This simple modern dining table is a great choice for al fresco dining in the garden, on the patio, or at the campsite. Its UV protective feature for sun exposure, which makes it weather-resistant and easy to clean. The table has an umbrella hole so that you can use it with an umbrella and keep cool in the shade. It is also lightweight, which makes it easy to move around. Color: White