From latitude run
Latitude Run® Led Sunset Projection Night Light With Free Rotation, Sunset Floor Lamp For Living Room Bedroom Decor Wall Decoration Romantic Visual Su
[Free degree rotation] The LED Sunset Lamp can rotate 180° to bring different effects to your room. The angle and distance can be adjusted by rotating the lamp head to achieve a better visual effect.[Perfect accessories] The Sunset Projection Lamp is suitable for 5V 10W power supply, equipped with a 47 inch/1.2m long USB cable with switch.The sunset lamp projector is very convenient to move, you can enjoy the romantic atmosphere brought by the sunset light anywhere.[How to use]The usage of Sunset Projection Lamp is simple, just connect the USB plug to the power supply and press the switch to turn on the light. The size of the circle projected on the wall can be changed by adjusting the distance between the wall and the lamp. The sunset lights project amazing sunset red circular light on the walls, ceiling and floor, which can bring a realistic sunset effect.[Stable and durable]The rotating position uses high-quality metal materials, so there is no need to worry about frequent rotations that will damage the product.The thicker and heavier metal base provides a firm grip and stability for the sunset atmosphere.Energy-saving, glare-free LED lights have a long service life.[Romantic visual experience] The soft Sunset Red Light is very suitable for taking pictures and photography or Blog. The Sunset Light is simple to use and easily creates a romantic atmosphere. It is a night light and atmosphere light suitable for children's bedroom, living room, party, wedding, scene background. It is a great gift for family and friends