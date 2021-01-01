Latitude Run 7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set With Cushions Poly Rattan Black

This garden furniture set will be the eye-catcher in your garden, on your balcony or patio. Thanks to the water-resistant PE rattan, the seat area and backrest of chairs are easy to clean and durable. The powder-coated steel frames also make the set of furniture strong and stable. It comes with a stylish table to match our elegant chairs. This garden set is easy to assemble. Delivery includes 1 table, 6 chairs and 6 seat cushions. Note: We recommend covering the set during rain, snow and frost for its best service to last.