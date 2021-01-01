From uspridefurniture
Latisha 3 Piece Living Room Set
Advertisement
The perfect piece to reflect your regal tastes, this classic loveseat anchors your seating ensemble in timeless appeal. Crafted from wood, this dapper design strikes an updated, clean-lined silhouette with tight square arms and wood tapered feet. Crushed velvet upholstery brings out this sofa’s glamorous side, while exquisite details including high-density foam fill with spring support, piped seat cushions, matching bolster pillows, and a button-tufted backrest elevates the design. What's Included? 1 Sofa 1 Loveseat 1 Chair Features Crafted and tapered with solid wood legs Product Details Leg Material: Solid Wood Sofa 31.9'' H x 79.5'' W x 31.5'' D Loveseat 31.9'' H x 55'' W x 31.5'' D Chair 31.5'' H x 31.9'' W x 31.5'' D Adult Assembly Required: Yes