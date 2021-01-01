24" Latina Mid - Century Modern Faux Leather Upholstered Wood Finishing Counter Height Barstool Black - Baxton Studio

Latina Barstool is simple, organic design that combines everyday function with contemporary style. It is available in different choice of wood and finish combination. Intricately curved backrest provides support while keeping a touch of modern artistry. The curved and cushioned seat promotes comfort and style. This contemporary stool is finished with solid rubberwood frame that ensures long lasting strength and stability. For a contrast effect, the seat is upholstered in faux leather with foam padding. Infuse your modern bar with the Latina Barstool and maintain a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Made in Malaysia, the Latina counter stool requires assembly. Dimensions: 36.08" High x 18.72" Wide x 19.89" Deep; Seating Dimensions: 24" High (from Floor) x 17.55" Wide x 14.04" Deep