Latina Educated Powerful Proud Feminist Latina Empowerment Tote Bag

This awesome I Am Not Yelling I'm Just Speaking Latina merch makes an ideal souvenir for reppin' that Latina empowerment. Our design is meant for all the females looking to rock their Latina pride. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.