Latin Proverb - Veritas Omnia Vincit Tote Bag
"Veritas Omnia Vincit" means "Truth conquers all." It is a Latin proverb from the quote of Jan Hus. This design is adorned with a feather, which is a symbol of truth. A nice gift for theology classes and academics. Also a great choice for any historian, history buff or any passionate Rome fan. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.