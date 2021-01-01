CanDo latex-free exercise band, 5-foot Singles, blue

Advertisement
CanDo\xc2\xae resistive band exerciser is packaged in a polybag. Simply remove exercise band from polybag and it is ready to use. CanDo\xc2\xae high quality synthetic latex-free exercise band has been used for physical therapy and athletic training by clinics, fitness centers and individuals since 1987. It has become a well known staple of many physical therapy programs. The latex free formula has been specially created to mimic the stretch characteristics of latex band. CanDo\xc2\xae exercise band is an economic solution for upper and lower body exercise. Lightweight, compact and portable. Durable. Effective when used alone, or with handles and anchors. Color-coded according to the exercise band\'s resistance. CanDo\xc2\xae is licensed to use the Thera-Band\xc2\xae color sequence so resistance level is easily identified. Available in 8 levels of resistance for progressive exercise. Levels range in order of resistance from least to greatest resistance: tan, yellow, red, green, blue, black, silver, gold. Each band is 5 inches wide and 5 feet long. Box comes with 30 blue bands which are heavy in resistance.