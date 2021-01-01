Lastasia 132" Linen Blend Square Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions

This collection sofa is a modern sectional sofa design that offers the perfect place for family, friends, or casual acquaintances to rest, relax, and recharge. The wooden frame offers only the finest protection from all manner of bouncing or jostling that furniture unfortunately gets. The premium microfiber fabric upholstery provides ultimate comfort and style to your living space. Minimal assembly is required, It consists of six single sofas, you can also place them as you like.it is a sofa worth choosing.