Lasso Pendant Light by SkLO - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (LT137-WHT-B)

The Lasso Pendant Light from SkLO is an artful and modern addition from designers Paul Pavlak and Karen Gilbert. Showcasing the designers ability to combine minimal design with decorative beauty, this fixtures defining feature is a looping glass rope suspended at the end of a slender brass stem. Its lamping emits warm light from the center of the loop, creating a vibrant display of skillfully handblown Czech glasswork. Its unique rope-like shade is carefully formed into shape by the glassblower while hot, ensuring no two pieces are the same. Developed in collaboration between Pavel Hanousek and husband and wife duo Karen Gilbert and Paul Pavlak, the glassblowing company SkLO was founded in the Czech Republic. SkLO, the Czech word for glass, draws inspiration from clean architectural lines and simple forms, Their unique pendants and chandeliers are crafted by glass masters in the Czech Republic and fuse the age-old tradition with modern functionality. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Brass