Lasagna Pan With Lid, 12⅖’’ X 9¾’’ X 2’’, Stainless Steel Rectangular Baking Cake Pan, Heavy Duty & Non-Toxic, Deep & Visible, Brushed Finish & Dishwa
Product descriptionItem Package Quantity:2our 12.5” x9.5’’x 2” lasagna cake baking pan with lid is made of pure heavy duty stainless steel and food grade plastic material, healthy and durable for daily use. The rectangular cake pan includes clear plastic lid for easy storage and transfer. Not only baking and roasting, they can be also used as Pies pan, Fruit container and Food Serving Pan. A perfect gift for you families or friends.SPECIFICATION:Material: Pure Stainless Steel & Plastic MaterialColor: Silver & TransparentDimensions:Exterior: 12.3’’ L x 9.75’’ W x 2’’ HBottom：11.75’’ L x 9’’ WLid: 12.5’’ L x 9.8’’ W x 1.25’’ HPackage included: 2 Pack, 1 Pan + 1 LidFeature: Non- toxic, Dishwasher Safe, Heavy Duty, Great Tightness, Rust FreeCraft: Brush Finish Surface, Roll edges, Tight fitting lid, Slight Slant Deep SideWhy Choose our Stainless Steel Lasagna Pan with Lid?1. Made of non-toxic and non-coating material, a great replacement for aluminum cake pan with toxic coating.2. Dishwasher safe to save your time and labor, it’s recommended to put the lid on the top layer of dishwasher.3. The lasagna pan is heavy gauge with solid for long time use, while ceramic pan easily broken.4. The clear plastic lid with great sealing performance to tightly cover the pan to avoid spilling when carrying out.5. Set of 2 (1 pan with 1 lid), more practical than buying pan without lid, efficient to bake / storage foods.USING INSTRUCTION1.Please brush oil or put parchment paper on the lasagna pan to avoid sticking.2.Please wash with warm water before first using to wash off any residue left from the manufacturing process.3.Please use soft dishcloth to clean and do not rub with sharp metal.4.Please clean and dry after using for your daily use, stored in dry place for its durability.