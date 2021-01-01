Las Olas Multi-Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (911840-2ST)

The Las Olas Multi-Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Lamps is a stunning and sophisticated display of hand-sculpted glass pieces that are illuminated from within. Made in Fine Art Lamps Miami studio, these handmade glass pieces are each one of a kind, and their organic shape is dressed up with textured waves that provide a space for light to reflect and refract through. A hand-polished edge completes each glass piece of this chandelier for a bright and beautiful addition to spaces. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold