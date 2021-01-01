Large Tiki Torch and Light by Focus Industries - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (AL-18-LGHHAHBBLED3COP)

With a flame burn time of 10 hours, the Large Tiki Torch and Light by Focus Industries lasts throughout the night. When the time comes to end the party, simply add the snuff cap that includes an adjustable hub constructed with rugged brass. The spun copper hat presents a chic appearance that changes the way guests will view Tiki designs. One contact bayonet socket is the energy source for a halogen bulb that produces up to 10,000 hours of illumination. The more than five-foot stem ensures flames remain at a proper height. Focus Industries has been a leader in sophisticated landscape and architectural lighting since 1989. The California-based company offers a wide selection of outdoor light fixtures, landscape lighting and accessories in an extensive list of materials, finishes and voltage options to complete any outdoor setting. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper