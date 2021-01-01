Large Storage Space Wooden Tv Cabinet Console With 4 Cabinets

This multi-purpose storage cabinet can be used as a TV cabinet, a console, a buffet cabinet, etc. Its design is very clever. The dust-proof design is very suitable for storing items. The overall storage cabinet is constructed of medium density board, combined with 4 solid wood supporting feet, the overall cabinet is very sturdy and durable, and can withstand a weight of up to 250 pounds. The surface of the cabinet adopts a laminated veneer design, which is resistant to seeing and scratching, which improves the overall appearance of the cabinet.