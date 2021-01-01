Large Storage Space TV Stand
Description
Features:The buffet cabinet is made of high-grade (E1) MDF & solid wood legs with durable laminate finish,which is durable and can be placed anywhere in the home, perfectly matching your furniture.Exquisite hardware accessories of iron round doorknob in bronze color.Solid and sturdy TV console supports 250 lbs.4 smartly organized compartments with fined doors, 4 solid wood legs to enhance the TV stand stability and durability.The adjustable partition is more convenient to store items of different sizes, which is very convenient.59.8'' W x 15.8'' D x 33.5'' H, assembly required with manual.all the required hardware is in the package.