From mainstays
Mainstays Large Storage Bins (10" x 13" x 7.5"), Set of 4, Marble
Set of 4 pieces Large Storage Bins is an ideal organizing solution, helps you to create a clean and comfortable home Use them to hold toys, shoes, sports equipment, and whatever else you might like to pack away inside. Made with sturdy construction, these bins stand up to daily use. Bold, beautiful and functional, they blend form and fashion for a better way to organize your home, office or dorm. Metal round handle: metal handle is sturdy, convenient for you to pull in/out the bins from the shelves and easy to transport from place to place when necessary. They look more substantial and looks pretty good on display. Available in a variety colors to perfectly match your home decor. Fabric: made of polyester fabric. Such material is durable and won't crease easily, with good abrasion resistance, stiff and hold its shapes perfectly. It will last for a long time.