SUCK UK Skull Serving Spoon, Large Stainless Steel Cooking Spoon, Slotted Spoon, Kitchen Utensils Meet Gothic Decor, Goth Style Kitchen Accessories, Kitchen Decor

A spooky addition to traditional kitchen cooking utensils! Our skull-shaped Stainless steel Serving spoon is perfect for any bad-ass Chef with a passion for creepy decor & goth accessories Gothic decor meets kitchen spoons! With a mirror polished stainless steel finish, hang our skull spoons at home as Halloween decorations or add to any goth kitchen. Halloween decor all year round Our perforated serving spoons are not only designed to intimidate guests; skull spoons drain away excess sauce. The cooking spoon is a freaky take on classic kitchen accessories and adds to goth decor Skull serving spoons make ideal kitchen gifts or house warming gifts for any tough talking chef. Whether they love skull decor or moved into a haunted new home, our skull spoons are kitchen essentials This kitchen serving spoon is a mindfully crafted piece of stainless steel cookware; plastic free & dishwasher safe. Use as salad servers or spoons and spook guests with effortless gothic home decor, Weight: 0.282 Pounds, Manufacturer: SUCK UK