Large-Scale Arc Ellipse 5-Light Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Matte - (137527-1018)

The Large-Scale Arc Ellipse 5-Light Adjustable Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge features both roughness and elegance in its style, providing a calming glow as well as a gritty sense of power. Five cylindrical Glass shades are given a gorgeous opaque finish, buffering the light emitted with a distinctively luxurious type of warmth. Suspended from a pair of stocky cylindrical stems, the pieces multi-part Hand Forged Wrought Iron frame features a rectangular top and an elliptical bottom that surrounds the shades. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Beige. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting