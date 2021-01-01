From crescent garden
Large Mod Planter by Crescent Garden - Color: Brown (A615074)
Display a beautiful arrangement of plants with the Large Mod Planter from Crescent Garden, which features a durable, double-walled frame. This feature gives it the ability to resist cracks and fading, and the vertical texture wrapping the product gives it a contemporary style. This product comes with an integrated Tru Drop system that will water the plants automatically, eliminating the worry or guesswork. Designed to be stacked or coordinated with others in the Mod line, this modular product has drainage options for both indoor and outdoor settings alike. Home and decor will never be the same with the simple, minimalist and innovative designs from Crescent Gardens. Since 2000, Crescent Gardens has been offering a gorgeous variety of planters, pots and bowl in dazzling colors that can be left outside all year round. Able to weather the harsh outdoor elements, Crescent Garden planters resist cracking and fading--a fact that the company stands behind with their 10-year limited warranty. Color: Brown.