Armarkat Large Memory Foam Orthopedic Pet Bed Pad in Sage Green & Grey, 39" M06HHL/HS-L

The Armarkat Model M06HHL/HS-L large memory foam orthopedic pet bed mat is suited for the comfort of mature canines. The dog mat is available in a gray and sage green color combination. Its core is filled with real memory foam for the ultimate in comfort. Dogs will love to nap on its buttery faux suede and silky soft plush. The mat has a zippered opening for easy cover removal. It is machine washable. Additional features include a skid-free base and waterproof lining. . Six months manufacturer’s warranty against defects. Replacement cover is available from manufacturer. . Dimensions: 39"(L) x 27"(W) x 3"(H)