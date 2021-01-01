Serta, Large, Luxe Plush Fur Memory Foam Dog Bed

Advertisement
The Serta Luxe Plush Memory Foam Dog Bed combines comfort, function, and fashion. The enhanced memory foam blend core pairs an optimal mix of memory and orthopedic foams to bring therapeutic relief to your dog’s sleep space. Ideal for active or older dogs suffering from hip dysplasia or arthritis, the memory foam blend responds to the unique size and shape of your dog to cradle joints. Provides protection against hard floors. The Serta ultra-plush faux fur cover surrounds the bed to deliver an extra layer of comfort and warmth. Adding a sense of security by mimicking their mother’s fur. Complete with an easy-care, machine washable cover the Serta Luxe Plush Memory Foam Dog Bed is available in two tonal color ways for a subtle pop of fashion to your home’s decor.