Large Lambs Ear Foliage 26" Greenery Wreath

The deluxe greenery wreath, not just your simple basic green, this plant-focused selection offers very thick wreath, decorated with flocked lambs ears mixed mini eucalyptus and Ivy leaves, creating a natural appearance, add a cozy glow to your decorations. it will last a long time without special maintenance, suitable for all seasons. Notice: 1. Because of the display and other factors, there will be chromatic aberration. 2. For the convenience of transport, the branches and leaves of the garland may turn to be bent. You need to manually adjust it after receiving it, it will become the same in the picture.