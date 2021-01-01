Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle Bahama Breeze & Large Jar Candle Midsummer's Night

Product 1: Conjure up images of refreshing cocktails on tropical beaches with pineapple, grapefruit, and mango Product 1: Long-lasting 110 to 150 hour burn time Product 1: Quality paraffin grade candle wax delivers a clear, consistent burn. Base note: Musk Product 1: 22 ounce scented candle measures 6.6 inches H x 4 inches D Product 2: An intoxicating and masculine blend of musk, patchouli, sage, and mahogany cologne Product 2: Long-lasting 110 to 150 hour burn time Product 2: Quality paraffin grade candle wax delivers a clear, consistent burn Product 2: 22 ounce scented candle measures 6.6 inches H x 4 inches D