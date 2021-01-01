From vibrant life
Vibrant Life Large Heavy-Weight Plastic Crock Dog Feed & Water Bowl (52 oz), Gray
Advertisement
Keep your pets well-fed, hydrated, and happy with this gray 52-oz, durable plastic pet bowl. It has a large capacity that can accommodate plenty of food or water for the day. This is the ideal choice for feeding large pets or a group of smaller pets. The bowl is made of durable polypropylene, allowing it to be used for a long time without the need for replacement. It is dishwasher safe and easy to clean and reuse. This bowl is made from post-consumer recycled content, which is gentle on the environment. This dishwasher-safe bowl is available in multiple colors. Only available at Walmart.Vibrant Life shares your passion for animals. You can count on Vibrant Life for a full line of expertly crafted, quality products to keep your pet healthy and happy. Which makes you happy, too. Enjoy the Vibrant Life.