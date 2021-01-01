Large Glass Food Storage Container with Wood Lid: Multi by World Market

Storage -Crafted of durable clear glass with a large capacity, our elegant round storage container keeps a variety of foods fresh under a rustic wooden lid. This exclusive 1-quart container is suitable for organizing dry goods, preparing recipes, preserving solids and liquids, reheating leftovers and more. Its attractive natural acacia lid features a silicone gasket for airtight storage. Material: Glass, Color:Multi. Also could be used for storage,kitchen storage,storing food,organization,kitchen organization,kitchen tools,kitchenware,containers,storage containers,kitchen supplies,kitchen decor,large container,airtight,container collection,leftovers,microwave bowl. By Cost Plus World Market.596669