Large Foldable Cube Storage Bins 13x13 inch 3Pack Fabric Linen Storage Baskets Cubes Drawer with Cotton Handles Organizer for Shelves Toy Nursery.

High QualityConstructed of durable and attractive linen, cotton & MDF board with cotton interior lining. Metal eyelets and sturdy cotton rope handle make it easy to carry or pull off and out of shelves. Fashionable BinsDesigned to match interior decor and style in any room in the home or office. Enjoy the relaxing ambiance of the soft gray and natural blue neutral color scheme. Space SavingSide design makes these bins collapsible which will take full advantage of your closet shelf, and also can be folded flat to save space when not in use. Larger DimensionIn year 2020s new inventory, we have increased the storage container dimension to 13x 13x 13(33 x 33 x 33cm),which can allow you to hold much more stuff such as clothes, toys, magazines, books and anything else, it is very convenient and practical. Dont WORRY WARRANTYThe organizer baskets are 3 times longer life-span than cheap baskets. 3 year warranty is offered. Just click shop name to reach seller for any pro