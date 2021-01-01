RAINCRY Large Detangling Paddle Brush (1 piece)

Ideal for tangle-prone and children’s hair, RAINCRY's Large Detangle Paddle Brush is gentle on the scalp and reduces hair snagging. Suitable for use on wet or dry hair, this round brush is complete with specially tipped metal bristles for comfortable useage.Key Benefits:Helps decrease hair breakage and damage.Ideal for tangle-prone and children’s hair.Can be used for all hair types—wet or dry hair.Gentle on the scalp and reduces hair snagging.Heirloom quality that is made to last.Dimensions: 9 in. length x 2.76 in. width