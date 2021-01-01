From old hong trading

Large Coffee Mugs Set Ceramic Coffee Cup For Tea Milk Latte Cappuccino Cocoa Cereal Hot Chocolate ,Gift For Men, Women, Friend, Family Set Of 4, 15 OZ

$179.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

1. Holding a full 15 ounces. The mug has a sturdy handle that is easy to grip. Perfect shape and suitable size.2. High quality durable ceramic and lead-free glass, chip-resistant and more sturdy than stoneware.3. Pro-grade porcelain, high temperature resistance and safe for dishwasher microwave, oven and freezer.4. Hand-painted flower patterns, each pattern style is different, stylish and elegant.5. Used for coffee, tea, milk, cocoa, cereal and different kinds of drinks,etc..6. This ceramic coffee mug is a great gift for your friend, family, lover or colleague.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com