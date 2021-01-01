Large Ceramic Table Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) Light Blue - Threshold

Illuminate your space in modern style with the Large Ceramic Table Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) from Threshold™. A beautiful embossed texture with a glazed finish accents the bottle-shaped ceramic base for an artistic touch, and it's topped with a textured fabric drum shade for evenly distributing the light in your space. Standing at a height of just over 26 inches, this decorative table lamp adds graceful elegance to anywhere in your home, from a living room corner to your reading nook and more.