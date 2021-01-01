Dainolite LAR-203FH Larkin 4 Light 20" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Satin Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Dainolite LAR-203FH Larkin 4 Light 20" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a fabric shade(4) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 8 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 20"Shade Depth: 20"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Satin Chrome