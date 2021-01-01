*Easyfashion Laptop Desk Table Bedside Computer Table Student Desk with 1 Drawer and 2 Shelves, Gray: Materials: MDF, metal, plastic Color: Gray Overall dimensions: 22x20x31.5" (LxWxH) Drawer Size: 19.7 x 12.4 x 2.8" (WxDxH) Middle Shelf Size: 19.7 x 14" (LxW) Bottom Shelf Size: 19.7 x 11.6" (LxW) Load capacity: Top: 66lb; Drawer: 4lb; Middle shelf: 44lb; Bottom shelf: 22lb G. W.: 27.3lb N. W.: 25.1lb *Note: 1. It is not advised to use an electric drill while assembling, or the sudden powerful force may damage iron post. 2. Please allow ±0.6" errors due to manual measurement.