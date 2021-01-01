From hinkley
Lanza Wall Sconce by Hinkley - Color: Beige (3162OZ)
Advertisement
The Lanza Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting is an interior lighting piece built with a contemporary aesthetic and the ability to create evenly distributed soft lighting. The fixture utilizes a durable steel framework formed into a rectangular motif that compliments the rectangular oatmeal linen shade. Within the linen shade is the integral lamping, which allows the piece to radiate a soft and diffused style of light. The fixture is best suited for placement in living rooms, hallways, and bedrooms. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Beige. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze with Oatmeal Linen