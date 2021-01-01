Lanyard Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (2421-AGB)

The Lanyard Wall Sconce from Hudson Valley Lighting adds a clean, modern silhouette to the space. A smooth and flat metal wallplate extends a thin arm with a pair of holes through which the cord threads through. The end of the arm mounts a conical Belgian linen shade that contains a single bulb. The light emitted is soft and even, diffusing through the material as a welcoming ambiance, enhancing the allure of the space. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Small Tapered Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass