Natco Lanseen Beige/Red 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. Distressed Polypropylene Area Rug

Add a touch of vivid color to your living room, office space, or bedroom with the vintage artistry of this gorgeous area rug. Subtle, intricate ivory patterns create a border-style design that's overlaid with stylish distressing and tones of navy, teal, yellow, and red for an elegant yet modern look that instantly elevates the style of any room. Visually compelling and comfortable underfoot, this beautifully woven area rug will do well in any area of your home, even places with high foot traffic or spill risk. The rustic, distressed look and rich colors help this unique piece fit seamlessly into a wide range of home decor styles. Each rug is machine made using state-of-the-art, computer-driven looms, and soft polypropylene yarns create a low profile pile that's both stain resistant and fade resistant. Delight in a perfect combination of ornate design, luxurious softness, and exceptional durability that fits both your home and your lifestyle effortlessly.