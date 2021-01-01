From house of hampton
Lanning Modern 33' L x 21" W Floral and Botanical Wallpaper Roll
Features:Extremely high-quality: The product is of perfect quality, made using only finest materials and excellent manufacturing practices, making this wallpaper long lasting, waterproof and easily removable (with wallpaper prep-coat primer). Easier to handle due to its tear-resistant properties, making it very easy to place on the wallsThis wallpaper is not prepasted, please apply wallpaper pasteBrings exciting new look to the walls: Wallpaper by Erismann brings color, character and stylish detail to a room with exciting new look for your wallsProduct Type: RollStyle: GlamPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultTheme: Flowers & plantsTexture: Primary Material: Primary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoApplication Type: Non-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: Washable: YesPaintable: NoCountry of Origin: GermanySpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: Overall Length: 33Overall Width: 21Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: 57.75Assembly:Warranty: Color: Blue/Gray/Metallic