Language Of Different Flowers Flower Lover Pillow Language of Different Flower Nature Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

As every flower lover knows, flowers have a language of their own. Do you know all the meanings of the flowers? Or you want to show off your understanding of the flowers? Then this The Language Of Different Flower throw pillow is for you. Love, Dignity, Thoughtful, Joy, Wisdom, Prosperity, Longevity, Faith, Loyalty, Patience, Strength, Respect, Youthful, Innocent, Friendship, Beauty, Gift For Housewarming, birthday, Christmas, Xmas, Thanksgiving. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only