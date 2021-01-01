Language Arts Team Shirt ELA ELAR Teacher School T-Shirt

We're all a TEAM in Language Arts! Your favorite educator would be proud to wear this tee. Fun colors make it a great staff shirt for Friday Spirit Days or casual Jeans Days at your school. Click "English Teacher T's Store" for more designs. English Teachers will appreciate this tshirt as a gift for Teacher Appreciation Day, Christmas or birthdays! This outfit will make your team the classy and cool educators on campus. Make education fun with a stylish Back-to-School t-shirt like this. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem