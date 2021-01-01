Langham LED Picture Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (RL 2788NB)

The Langham LED Picture Light from Visual Comfort is a simple and functional piece that mounts directly to the wall, providing a unique visual display. The rectangular base extends a pair of arms from its sides that connects to a wide lamp fixture. The fixture contains an integrated and energy-efficient LED that spreads a bright and even glow downward. It is designed to showcase the intimate photos and paintings collected over the years. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Linear. Color: Brass. Finish: Natural Brass